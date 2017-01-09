Listen: Tinx - 'FMLU'

Swedish-born talent Tinx moved to London at the age of 21, to improve her English and seek out new challenges.

A collision of cultures, styles, colours, and languages, this change in her life led to a shift in the way she approached music.

Rapidly laying down new songs, Tinx expanded her precocious electro-pop sound, accepting fresh influences in the process.

Describing her music as “dark pop with big drops” her new single 'FMLU' is a piercing, soaring achievment.

Tinx explains: "'FMLU' is about a girl wanting a guy who she knows is a fuck boy. We have all experienced wanting someone who you know isn’t right for you but still go for it and they just end up fucking your life up..."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.