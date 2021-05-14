Listen: Thunder Jackson 'S.O.S.'

Thunder Jackson have released a new music video for their track 'S.O.S.' taken from their current, self-titled album.

The video shares a powerful depiction of the pain and isolation of a young man experiencing depression.

The clip was directed by Thunder Jackson and co-writer Pete Lawrie Winfield on location in Bombay Beach, California.

For the release of the video, Thunder Jackson have partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in conjunction with Mental Health Action Day (Thursday, May 20th).

When users view S.O.S. via social platform VERO here, they can also make a direct donation to AFSP.

- - -

- - -

Thunder Jackson said: “For years, I always felt my struggles with mental health were a challenge I had to overcome alone, when all I needed was to accept the vulnerability, the strength, and the beauty, of asking for help. With S.O.S, a song that once was so personal has become a song for the lost, a song for the found; and a reminder that no one is alone on their journey.”

Tune in now...

- - -

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings.

Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.