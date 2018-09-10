Listen: THEY. x Wiz Khalifa Link On 'What I Know Now'

THEY. have launched their new collaborative EP 'Fireside' with new cut 'What I Know Now'.

The duo marry the feral attack of grunge to warped R&B, with their wide-open creativity perfect for collaboration.

So that's exactly what they're going to do. New EP 'Fireside' features a number of team-ups, including Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Gallant, and Vic Mensa.

Wiz Khalifa appears on new cut 'What I Know Now', the lead single from the EP and the first to reach our eyes.

The two parties seem to compliment one another, with Dante and Drew Love coming to work alongside Wiz on something special.

Out now, you can check it out below.

'Fireside' EP will be released on November 6th.

