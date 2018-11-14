Listen: THEY. Return With 'Fireside' EP

Los Angeles duo THEY. seem to surge into fresh territory with every new release.

The duo's blend of smooth R&B with the grittier side of rap makes for a vivid dichotomy, something that has been melded into all manner of fresh shapes.

New EP 'Fireside' is a case in point, with THEY. joined by a raft of top guests to deliver one of their most succinct creative documents yet.

With rap kingpins such as Vic Mensa and Ty Dolla Sign on display, the LA duo have their hip-hop credentials on file.

Gallant's neo soul, however, offers something different, while the appearance of soulful riser Jessie Reyez indicates their pop ambitions.

Broad but somehow also succinct, 'Fireside' feels like a key stopping off point for THEY. amid their global rise.

Tune in now.

