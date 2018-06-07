Listen: The Twilight Sad Share 'I/m Not Here [missing face]'

The Twilight Sad have shared new song 'I/m Not Here [missing face]'.

The much-loved group recently made their live return, playing London's Hyde Park at the weekend as part of The Cure's 40th birthday celebrations.

Teasing new material, the band have signed to Rock Action who will release their new single. 'I/m Not Here [missing face]' is a typically powerful return, with James Graham struggling to be heard amid the coruscating noise.

At one point he sings simply "I don't want to be around you anymore", and this lyric gets close to the heart of the song. He describes the release as being "about my ongoing battle with not liking myself, trying to be a good person but constantly feeling like I’m failing myself and everyone I care about."

Speaking about the song's inception band mate Andy MacFarlane adds: "I was attempting to play 'Ogives' by Erik Satie, but I'm really shit at the piano so it didn't happen, but I came up with the music using those chord shapes. So from my perspective, it's a bad cover version of that piece of music."

