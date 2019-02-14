Listen: The Raconteurs - 'Bored And Razed'

The Raconteurs have shared new cut 'Bored And Razed' - tune in now.

The band re-unites Jack White and Brendan Benson, bolstered by the rhythm section of garage punk group The Greenhornes.

New album 'Help Us Stranger' lands on June 21st, following a selection batch of international shows, including London's All Points East.

New cut 'Bored And Razed' is online now, and it's the perfect union of Jack White's garage rock frenzy and Brendan Benson's power pop melodies.

A searing anthem of teenage angst grown old, it's the latest preview from the record, which features all-new, all-original cuts alongside a searing cover of Donovan's 'Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)'.

Tune in now.

'Help Us Stranger' will be released on June 21st.

