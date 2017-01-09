Listen: The Prodigy - 'Need Some1'

Every few years The Prodigy seem to re-generate, looking back to their roots and adapting it to the future.

The rave-rock giants are set to return this year, with new album 'No Tourists' set to be released on November 2nd.

New song 'Need Some1' is online now, a pulsating return bolstered by a snatch of sampled vocal from Loleatta Holloway.

Pitting those arena level beats against crunching, rock-influenced rhythms, and that trademark Prodigy outsider sensibility.

A sign of what's to come, you can check out 'Need Some1' below.

