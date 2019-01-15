Listen: The National - 'Light Years'

The National have treated fans to new song 'Light Years' - tune in now.

The band's new album 'I Am Easy To Find' is incoming, released alongside a separate but complimentary film from Mike Mills.

Out on May 17th, the record is trailed by opening cut 'Light Years', which features the vocals of long-time David Bowie collaborator Gail Ann Dorsey.

A moving start to the album, 'Light Years' contains all the grace and subtlety we've come to expect from the band's refined songwriting.

Tune in now.

The National will bring A Night With The National to London's Royal Festival Hall on April 18th. The band have also confirmed the following live shows:

July

10 Manchester Castlefield Bowl

13 London Hyde Park

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.