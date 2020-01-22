Listen: The Lemon Twigs - 'Live In Favor Of Tomorrow'

The Lemon Twigs have shared their new single 'Live In Favor Of Tomorrow'.

How best to sum up the chaotic, mercurial excellence of The Lemon Twigs? The sibling duo rarely sit still, their exhausting work methods twisting old forms into fresh shapes.

Take new single 'Live In Favor Of Tomorrow'. Ebullient, uplifting power pop, it shares elements of the same DNA that once fired The Cars or even the Beserkley stable.

In amongst this, though, you'll find a neat mandolin part, and a chugging bass line that has more in common with The Go-Betweens, say, than new wave.

Another fine preview from their incoming album, it's a brilliant example of the control-release formula that the brothers play with so effectively.

Tune in now.

The Lemon Twigs will release new album 'Songs For The General Public' on August 21st.

