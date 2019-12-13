Listen: The Kills Tackle 'I Put A Spell On You'

The Kills have shared a version of rhythm 'n' blues classic 'I Put A Spell On You'.

The duo have decided to take a rare look back, with new compilation 'Little Bastards' set to land on December 11th.

The material is taken from their glorious opening run of seven inch singles, and is replete with rare material.

Re-working Screamin' Jay Hawkins blues screamer 'I Put A Spell On You' in their own style, it's a barbed, minimalist take.

Online now, 'I Put A Spell On You' is a brooding, jet black piece of garage punk, while Alison Mosshart pieces together the video.

A hand made look at life on the road, there's a faint air of nostalgia to the clip that offsets their bruising performance.

Tune in now.

The Kills will release new album 'Little Bastards' on December 11th.

