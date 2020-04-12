Listen: The Junkie Twins - 'All Things Future And Past'

The Junkie Twins return with new single 'All Things Future And Past'.

Australians abroad, the sibling duo have made their name with a series of incisive, potent blasts of indie rock.

New single 'All Things Future And Past' is a case in point, with the Brooklyn band racing back into view.

Anthony and David Gill sculpt something fiery, a song about learning to let go of past trauma.

The sonic rush pushes into the future, absorbing fresh possibilities and optimism.

Anthony Gill comments...

“The song is about letting go of control, an experience I had before writing this song when I realised that trying to control a situation outside of myself was leading nowhere and I could only experience inner freedom when I finally let go of control.”

Tune in now.

