Listen: The Early Mornings - 'Blank Sky'

Manchester group The Early Mornings have shared their new single 'Blank Sky'.

Clash spotted the three-piece last year, when their puzzling yet addictive song 'Artificial Flavour' landed in our Inbox.

Since then, the group have gone back into the studio, with new EP 'Unnecessary Creation' due out this summer.

Out on June 18th, it's led by new single 'Blank Sky', a song that offsets their monochrome, post-punk Brutalism with some romantic moments.

Aiming to find the glory in the mundane, the half-spoken vocals never succumb to cynicism, something that is emphasised in the full video.

Singer Annie comments...

"The colour palette, composition and lighting of the video all mix to create a dullness; a mundane reality which is interposed with artistic references, flashes of colour and surrealism. This is an idea which extends throughout our music as well."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Through The Eyes Of Ruby

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â