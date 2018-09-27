Listen: The Chemical Brothers - 'Free Yourself'

Dance giants The Chemical Brothers have returned with huge new single 'Free Yourself' - tune in now.

The production duo returned with ‘Born in The Echoes’ in 2015, notching up yet another number one in the process.

Playing some huge European shows this summer, the project are set to complete a double bill of Alexandra Palace dates next month.

Ahead of this The Chemical Brothers have released new single 'Free Yourself', with the crisp, almost robotic vocals emphasising the song's message of independence.

Arena-level electronics, it's already a fixture of their live sets and will no doubt be a highlight at this Ally Pally concerts in October.

Tune in below.

For tickets to the latest shows by The Chemical Brothers click HERE.

