Listen: The Asteroid No.4 - 'Set Your Sights' (Glok Remix)

The Asteroid No.4 are mainstays of the global psychedelic underground.

Tapping into the West Coast histories that permeate their California base, the band have equally shunned retrospective tendencies.

Constantly seeking to break new ground, The Asteroid No. 4 have allowed their sound to shift and evolve, accepting new influences in the process.

New album 'Tones Of The Sparrow' is out now, and it leans on their formative interest in the UK shoegaze scene.

Lush, layers of guitar effects ripple through the record, a process that comes full circle on this new remix.

Album standout 'Set Your Sights' was an early fan favourite, and it's been re-worked by Ride guitarist Andy Bell under his GLOK guise.

Opening with analogue electronics, it then transforms into a lysergic voyage framed by digital excursions.

The band explain...

“Andy is an absolute idol of ours. Of all our influences, none came close to what Ride has meant to us. When we were young and just happening to be searching for something new, that's when those early Ride EPs just started trickling into our orbit. We are all total RIDE-heads and even more specifically for us guitarists in the band, Andy fans. Loved Hurricane #1, loved Oasis more with him than without him, love his solo work, love Glok... any and all of it! Dream come true.”

