Listen: The Arthur Brothers - 'Watson (Pt. 1)'

The Arthur Brothers have offered fans a fresh take on a recent standout with new release 'Watson (Pt. 1)'.

The London-based songwriting partnership released their album 'Nine' last year, a song cycle fuelled by grand ambition.

Centre-piece 'Watson' was a true epic, a nine minute piece of music that stretched their creativity to the limit.

A track packed with new ideas, it acted as a microcosm for the album - and for the group - as a whole.

Now The Arthur Brothers have returned to the song, deconstructing it for new single 'Watson (Pt. 1)'.

The duo comment: "With 'Watson' being such a big track on the album for us (who says the rock opera is dead right?!,) we always wanted to bring some special focus to it - which is why we decided to release 'Watson (Pt. 1)' as a stand alone single version of the track. The full length album version is our Isle of Arran because just like Arran being a miniature version of Scotland, ‘Watson’ is like an encapsulation of the total scope and ambition of our album ‘NINE’."

"‘Watson (Pt. 1)’ has been reworked, edited and remastered and has not been heard in this format before. The track was written for the most part by Matt as a three minute tune about A. I. after reading about the IBM super computer, Watson, being on the game show Jeopardy. We always intended the first half to have a bit of a glam ‘70’s Queen/Bowie-esque vibe to it and for it to musically take you on a journey that matched the lyrical narrative - ever evolving as Watson himself was (played/sung by Matt)."

"Then Jules (J. C. Wright) was inspired to create the rock opera element of the second half of the song. This was to reflect the War of the Worlds struggle/battle between humanity and the machines, which are so recklessly created by we humans with not enough consideration given to what happens when it all goes wrong!"

A very cellular experience, 'Watson (Pt. 1)' is an undulating, complex, mini-masterpiece, condensing the group's creativity into a many splendour'd experience.

Say the pair: "We hope that by introducing people to 'Watson (Pt. 1)', it will encourage listeners to immerse themselves in the full 9m:24s album version in all its post modern rock opera glory."

Tune in now.