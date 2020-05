The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has launched a new podcast series.

The singer has teamed up with The Face to produce the series , which focusses on conversations with his heroes.

A neat move, for sure, especially when you check out the guests. We've decided to share two podcasts - Matty Healy discussing the essence of music with Brian Eno, and swapping gossips with Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks.

Lockdown listening - tune in now.