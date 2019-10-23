Listen: The 1975 Drop New Track 'Frail State Of Mind'

The 1975 have just dropped a new track.

‘Frail State Of Mind’ is the third offering from the group’s fourth LP ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’, which is due out in February 2020.

There are echoes of UK garage in the glitchy production accompanying Matty Healy’s tender vocal - in a bit of a musical plot twist, given the angular punk vibes of previous single ‘People’.

In a chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 show, Matty reflected on the track: “I think is the perfect example of when a Brief Inquiry happened, the time that I saw you first was kind of that time, and then it all starts to feel very big. Everything started to very big. We were starting to make this record. So it was kind of like, what do you do with it? Do you kind of go, 'Okay, well let's...' I don't know.

“We were always reaching for the stars creatively. So there's that but it was almost like we kind of just closed the door on the world a little bit and just went into this record. So I think there was like a maybe a fragility to us, because maybe we were a little bit frightened or something.

“And I think that, well I mean the song's called 'Frail State of Mind', it's about anxiety. But I think there's like a real, it's quite sombre. It's kind of in the middle. Like it kind of blends between euphoria and-UK Garage and yeah, it goes from a real sadness to a real euphoria.

“I think that this record that, again, is going back to a place where we grew up. Like there's always, obviously, references to what we've experienced, but there's a lot of... I very much channelled, kind of like 17, 18 year old me and George, that's kind of been the vibe-and I'm really enjoying it.”

Who knows what to expect from the upcoming album. One thing’s for sure - they like to keep us guessing.

Tune in now.

