Listen: Teo & Jay - 'Paradise'

Rising duo Teo & Jay return with new single 'Paradise'.

The songwriting pairing were drawn together at Berkley's College of Music, and found that their approaches seemed to intertwine.

Dazzling dici-pop with hazy Balearic elements, Teo & Jay have sketched out their identity with a series of fizzing singles.

Out now, 'Paradise' takes them another step forwards, and it taps into the early summer vibe.

Building to that lavish chorus, 'Paradise' is about learning to take a step back.

They comment...

"'Paradise' is about figuring out life and realising that the small things most of us take for granted actually make up the bigger picture."

Tune in now.

