Listen: Ten Fé - 'Candidate'

Ten Fé are ready to share their new single 'Candidate' - tune in now.

It's been a hectic but fruitful year for the project, whose second album ‘Future Perfect, Present Tense’ was released to widespread acclaim.

Completing a full tour, Ten Fé have decided to close 2019 with a double blast of fresh material.

Double A-side ‘Candidate / Heaven Sent Me’ emerged from the same sessions as their recent album, recorded at a studio in Oslo.

It's a neat reflection of the project itself, echoing the duality of the songwriting by Ben Moorhouse and Leo Duncan.

We're able to share 'Candidate', and it's neat 80s-inflected pop vision utilising clipped guitar chords and a potent melody.

The band explains:

"'Candidate' is a song about wanting the person you're with to commit to you, the relationship, to life."

"It's about losing patience with them and their cold feet, ultimately because they're not sure of who they are: 'what's the point in waiting when you're not sure what you're waiting for?' ...it's saying 'JUMP IN! This could be wicked'.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Imogen Love

