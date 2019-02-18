Listen: Tacocat - 'Grains Of Salt'

Seattle outfit Tacocat have shared brand new single 'Grains Of Salt'.

The band's catchy but furiously inventive punk hymns come etched with a kind of self-effacing pop feel, with three albums causing a stir in the US underground.

Now working with Sub Pop - those Seattle connections run deep - the group's fourth album ‘This Mess Is A Place’ will come out on May 3rd.

New cut 'Grains Of Salt' is online now, and snappy return that comes complete with visuals that immerse Tacocat in Seattle's rich creative community.

Speaking about the new track, Tacocat lead singer Emily Nokes said: "It’s finally happening! We’re beyond excited to show everyone 'Grains Of Salt'! We love all our song children, but this one might be our favourite ever..."

"The video is also super special! We were really lucky to get to work with some of our favourite Seattle performers and friends, not to mention an ace video team. Seattle is so talented it’s ridiculous. (Shoutout to the giant glasses of room-temp blue milk that somehow never spilled a drop!)"

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Helen Moga

