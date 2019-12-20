Listen: Summer Camp - 'The Ugly Truth'

Summer Camp have shared their brand new single 'The Ugly Truth' - tune in now.

The duo - Elizabeth Sankey and Jeremy Warmsley - took a backseat last year, working on separate projects.

New album 'Romantic Comedy' finds the team reunited, a soundtrack / companion piece to Sankey's excellent film of the same name.

An exploration of the rom-com, Summer Camp tease the incoming record with new single 'The Ugly Truth'.

Out now, the crunching guitars are matched by Sankey's teasing vocal, delivering that pop touch to their songwriting.

Elizabeth Sankey comments on Twitter: "It's about our relationship... (no, but genuinely tho!)"

Alongside this Summer Camp have also confirmed a new live show, playing a headline at London's Lexington venue on May 28th.

"Ten years ago - almost to the month - we played our first gig at The Lexington," say the pair. "We were completely terrified (and if memory serves, pretty bad). So we are thrilled that now we are getting the chance to return to one of our favourite venues, hopefully a decade older, wiser (and less bad)."

"We always love playing London so much because it’s our home town and as this is our first gig in five years it will be a very special night for us."

Check out 'The Ugly Truth' below.

Summer Camp will release new album 'Romantic Comedy' on February 14th.

Photo Credit: Kate Cox

