Listen: STONER - 'The Anteroom'

'The Anteroom' is a song that picks apart the political nightmare of Brexit through the meta-play of an episode of Peppa Pig.

While singing in falsetto. Confused? Well, welcome to the world of STONER. No, it's not a drug reference - it actually references John Williams’ cult classic which traces the tale of William Stoner, a farm hand who dedicates himself to the arts at the world collapses around him.

'The Anteroom' deftly picks up on these themes, with his high, keening voice acting light a beaming lighthouse signal amid dense fog.

A song that tackles “the infantilisation of the referendum” - which he describes "a very British Suicide" - it also manages to reference Desert Island Discs.

The sound of a lone voice amid a collapsing democracy, 'The Anteroom' is a bold, vastly ambitious offering, both timely and sharply affecting.

Tune in now.

