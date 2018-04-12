Listen: Steve Gunn - 'Stonehurst Cowboy'

Steve Gunn has shared powerful new song 'Stonehurst Cowboy' - tune in now.

The American guitarist will release new album 'The Unseen In Between' on January 18th, and it could be his most assured, but also personal, album to date.

A record marked by the passing of his father, new song 'Stonehurst Cowboy' is the closest he comes to approaching this sense of loss.

Growing closer to his father during those final years together, Steve Gunn reflects on the man's life, and the changes in America.

As ever, the acoustic guitar playing is exceptional, with those deft fingers seeming to suggest entire orchestras as they fluctuate around open tunings.

He comments: "'Stonehurst Cowboy' is a tribute to my late father, who passed away in 2016. Stonehurst is an area in Southwest Philadelphia where both my parents grew up. Heavily affected by the Vietnam War, he became an adult at hyperspeed after high school when he was drafted - though he didn’t end up actually fighting in Vietnam. He was too young to know what the hell was going on when the war broke, and it wasn’t until he, his brothers, and friends came back to make any sense of it.”

'The Unseen In Between' lands on January 18th.

