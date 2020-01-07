Listen: St. Lundi - 'Learn To Let Go'

St. Lundi knows how to use music to make a connection with people.

A songwriter who's beatific charms have already resulted in more than his fair share of viral moments, his work has clocked up millions of streams in just a few weeks.

New EP 'Heavy Words' lands on July 24th, finely honed musicality with shades of Ben Howard and - dare we say it - a youthful Chris Martin.

Aiming for beauty at every turn, St. Lundi transforms the simplest moment into something profound, all delivered with an emotional ache.

New song 'Learn To Let Go' is a gorgeous offering, a song about balancing your own life with the initial rush of infatuation.

He comments: "I feel like sometimes when falling in love it’s natural to want to spend every minute with one another. But there comes a point in time where you need to take a step back and remember the world still exists around you."

"It can make you feel like you’re moving in the wrong direction for a moment but you know deep down you need to ‘Learn To Let Go’ for the relationship to last."

Tune in now.