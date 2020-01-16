Listen: Squirrel Flower - 'Streetlight Blues'

Squirrel Flower has shared her beautiful new single 'Streetlight Blues'.

The songwriter - real name Ella O’Connor Williams - recorded her new album as simply as possible, with the stark arrangements lending fresh intensity to her work.

New LP 'I Was Born Swimming' hits on January 31st, following sessions at The Rare Book Room Studio in New York City with producer Gabe Wax.

'Streetlight Blues' is "angsty" she admits, but there's a poetry to her stark lyricism; it's a song of long night-time walks, of searching out solitary climes.

She explains...

"I wrote this song because I was overcome by the image of insects flying towards streetlights and bug lamps in the late summer, attracted to the light but also flying to their death."

"This song is angsty. It's partly about blowing off your friends to dance alone in waves of emotion, partly about the end of something- life, seasons, a relationship, a streetlamp." Wonderfully restrained, 'Streetlight Blues' has an organic, humane quality - tune in now.

Catch Squirrel Flower at London's Lexington on January 28th.

