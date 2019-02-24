Listen: Squid - 'Houseplants'

Brighton art-rock outfit Squid have shared their outrageous new single 'Houseplants'.

A band you can never second guess, 'Houseplants' is Squid at their most obtuse, yet also their most direct.

The choppy disco-punk rhythm feels almost too fast and too slow at the same, strolling through three distinct sections.

Driven by that endless stream of consciousness lyric, 'Houseplants' explodes into a free-jazz skronk out before Ollie Judge shrugs: "Maybe I'm too lazy..."

The singer explains that the song is about “being able to afford a house and not having to have beans on toast for the week leading up to payday. Pessimistically, I don’t see that future happening, but I still catch myself every now and again thinking it could.”

Produced by the one and only Dan Carey, 'Houseplants' comes equipped with visuals drawn by Raissa Pardini.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.