Listen: Spiritualized - 'Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go'

Spiritualized have shared powerful new space rock hymn 'Here It Comes (The Road) Let's Go'.

The band's work is littered with moments of incredible ambition, matching space rock flourishes to an orchestral sweep.

New album 'And Nothing Hurt' though has a sense of creative introversion, with lead J Spaceman piecing it together in a room in East London.

He comments: “Making this record on my own sent me more mad than anything I’ve done before. We’d been playing these big shows and I really wanted to capture that sound we were making but, without the funds to do, I had to find a way to work within the constraints of what money I had. So I bought a laptop and made it all in a little room in my house.”

Out on September 7th, new song 'Here It Comes (The Road) Let's Go' seems to a supreme example of the celestial directions J Spaceman is heading in.

A slow-building epic, it matches cosmic guitar sounds to a slight feel of Americana, the sound of the open road connecting to an intergalactic highway.

Beautifully balanced, you can listen to 'Here It Comes (The Road) Let's Go' below.

Catch Spiritualized at London's eventim Apollo on September 21st.

