Listen: SOULS x Big Zuu - 'We Will Walk'

SOULS began almost as a form of therapy.

A project helmed by musician and producer David Gledhill, his debut album sampled recordings from musicians in the Deep South of America in the 1920s and 30s.

The results were transcendental. Moving forward, SOULS intends to broaden and deepen his approach, embracing something "more upbeat and optimistic" in the process.

New track 'We Will Walk' leads the way. The skittering percussive tick underpins those evocative, soulful vocals, while grime rapper Big Zuu sprays over the beat.

It's a curious, almost contradictory collaboration - the vintage obsessed producer, the future-forward MC - but it seems to work.

On the track SOULS says: “I’ve been sitting on the music to ‘We Will Walk’ for six years. But it needed a feature and I wanted to wait for the right one. Zuu brought something indescribable to it that was well worth the wait. It encapsulates everything I set out to do with this project.

“If the song comes out and resonates with people, lovely, but I can die happy just knowing Zuu and I created something special.”

Big Zuu adds: “This song means a lot to me. When David first played it to me in the studio I knew I had to do the production justice as the beat says a lot in itself. I knew I had to match it with serious lyrics and melodies.”

“Before I even started writing me and David spoke for two or three hours just about life and everything that had happened in both our backgrounds so when the writing process began I was already full of ideas and inspiration.”

“I really hope everyone connects to this track as much as I do.”

Tune in now.

