Listen: Sophie And The Giants - 'Runaway'

Sheffield's own Sophie And The Giants have have shared their new single 'Runaway'.

The band's debut EP racked up more than 10 million streams, which by any counter is an immensely impressive statistic.

It's not all numbers, though - a taut, gripping live experience, they recently completed their first headline tour of the UK.

'Runaway' proves that the creativity is still coursing through the four-piece, a song that explores spacious while nailing that emotional impact.

It's a gorgeous vocal too, one that discusses love, relationships, and distance in a frank yet poetic way.

Sophie explains...

“It tells an honest story about running away from love and relationships in order to make something for yourself! With relationships I’ve had in the past they’ve always inevitably come to a sour end because they have to take a backseat while I put my music first.”

“Although there are reflective parts to it, ‘Runaway’ ultimately celebrates how I found the strength to let go in order to thrive on my own, and the liberation that I still feel from parting with things that are not good for me.”

Tune in now.

