Listen: Sofia Kourtesis - 'Sarita Colonia'

Sofia Kourtesis has shared her infectious new single 'Sarita Colonia' - tune in now.

The Peruvian-born, Berlin-based producer has been drawn into the Studio Barnhus orbit, sharing a full EP last year.

Decompressed house with a Balearic feel, new EP 'Sarita Colonia' is set to follow next month.

Out on February 14th, it's led by gorgeous new track 'Sarita Colonia' and it's exuberant 90s leaning electronics.

Drifting, extra-sensory electronics that focusses on house at its most beatific, 'Sarita Colonia' is dominated by those supple surges into high energy territory.

A real triumph, it's the sound of Sofia Kourtesis laying down a marker.

<a href="http://studiobarnhus.bandcamp.com/album/sarita-colonia">Sarita Colonia by Sofia Kourtesis</a>

