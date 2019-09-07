Listen: SOAK Covers Sleater-Kinney's 'Modern Girl'

SOAK has shared a brand new cover of Sleater-Kinney's mighty 'Modern Girl'.

The track originally appears on Sleater-Kinney's album 'The Woods', and was referenced in the title of Carrie Brownstein's autobiography.

Indeed, this book thrilled SOAK so much she explored the band's catalogue still further, and decided to record a version of her own.

Fresh from the release of second album 'Grim Town', SOAK's refreshing take on the track is perhaps most pop-leaning than Sleater-Kinney, but no less impactful.

“After reading Carrie Brownstein’s autobiography, I came back to this song on multiple occasions and caught myself smiling at the brilliantly sarcastic nature of its lyrics,” she comments.

“I think with time this song only becomes more relevant and its tongue in cheek nature is such a beautiful ‘fuck you’ to consumption and the limitations media puts on women.”

Tune in now.

Related: Built From Concrete - Clash Meets SOAK

Photo Credit: Ellius Grace

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.