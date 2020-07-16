Listen: Snazzback - 'Flump' (Ishmael Ensemble Rework)

Much of the coverage and discussion surrounding the injection of energy into UK jazz has a fatal flow - it's too London-centric.

Sure, we love Peckham as much as the next music fan , but each city has its own flavour, sometimes several jostling under one roof.

Manchester and Glasgow have profoundly distinct jazz scenes, and Bristol is now different, a place with a staunchly independent identity.

As Andrew Hayes (Run Logan Run) explains: “Bristol has always had its own sound, but there’s been a new crop of young players come through over the past five years that’s revitalised the scene and expanded its expectations about what jazz music means.”

Worm Disco Club have been platforming voices from the jazz, soul, psych scene for some time now, even holding down a stage at Glastonbury.

Now the promotion team have sculpted a fine compilation album, bringing together many of the vital voices emanating from the city.

'New Horizons: A Bristol Jazz Sound' lands on September 4th (pre-order LINK ) and it's a superb distillation of the creative tributaries running through that area.

Out next month, we're able to bring you something special, with Ishmael Ensemble crafting a deep - and we mean deep - remix of Snazzback's 'Flump'.

Heady electronics that dips into dubby effects, this spacious re-work retains those piano cluster chords, and the beatific saxophone that makes Snazzback's original so affecting.

Locating fresh ground for conversation, it's a vivid new take, one that is emblematic of the vitality in those Bristolian communities.

Check it out now.

