Listen: Sleater-Kinney - 'High In The Grass'

Sleater-Kinney have shared their new single 'High In The Grass'.

The band's new album 'Path Of Wellness' will be released on June 11th, and it was constructed during lockdown last year.

Produced by the group themselves, the record follows their St. Vincent helmed 2019 album 'The Centre Won't Hold'.

Online now, 'High In The Grass' definitely feels a little more raw than their last record, without dialling out of the different ideas explored on that LP.

It's another forward step for the band, a song that seemingly holds a great deal of personal resonance for Sleater-Kinney.

Kelly Sears directs the colour-saturated visuals, with Sleater-Kinney saying the song "touches on the fragility and beauty of mortal life..."

Tune in now.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.