Listen: sir Was - 'Waiting For The Weekend'

It's a chilled out return from the producer...
Robin Murray
News
17 · 06 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 17 · 06 · 2021
0

sir Was returns with new single 'Waiting For The Weekend'.

The producer was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition last year, one that can trigger health issues.

Suffering a stroke last year, these experiences have altered the way he views music, absorbing creativity on a deeper level.

New song 'Waiting For The Weekend' explores this, with the chilled electronics and slumped beats also having a feeling of patient soul.

Blissful yet yearning toward feeling, 'Waiting For The Weekend' is about time, and making the most of it.

Tune in now.

sir Was will release new album 'Let The Morning Come' on October 15th.

Photo Credit: Malin Ingrid Johansson

- - -

sir Was
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read more about...

Read this next