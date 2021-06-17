Listen: sir Was - 'Waiting For The Weekend'

sir Was returns with new single 'Waiting For The Weekend'.

The producer was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition last year, one that can trigger health issues.

Suffering a stroke last year, these experiences have altered the way he views music, absorbing creativity on a deeper level.

New song 'Waiting For The Weekend' explores this, with the chilled electronics and slumped beats also having a feeling of patient soul.

Blissful yet yearning toward feeling, 'Waiting For The Weekend' is about time, and making the most of it.

Tune in now.

sir Was will release new album 'Let The Morning Come' on October 15th.

Photo Credit: Malin Ingrid Johansson

- - -