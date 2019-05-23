Listen: Shura - 'religion (u can lay your hands on me)'

Shura doesn't leave anything to change.

Fastidious in both art and life, she recently embarked on a first date, and made sure every detail was correct.

Heading to a MUNA show - which sounds like a pretty good date option, if you ask us - it went well enough for Shura to write a song about it.

Stripped from incoming album ‘forevher’ - out on August 16th via Secretly Canadian - 'religion (u can lay your hands on me)' is a poised piece of electronic soul with an 80s feel.

Reminiscent of those Prince ballad or even the sheer sensuality of Minnie Ripperton, it's a bold, piercing song, emboldened by that stellar vocal.

Shura says it's “about my first date with my current girlfriend. I had travelled to NYC to go on it, so I was a little bit nervous as this was definitely THE most high stakes date I'd ever been on. I DM'd my friends MUNA who were playing a show the night that I arrived and asked them if they could get us both in, and they loved the concept of a first date at a MUNA gig.”

“I wasn't sure how the date was going until she took my hand whilst trying to lead me to a spot where I could see them play (i.e. basically nowhere in the venue as I'm too short!). Then I knew it was all going to be OK.”

Photo Credit: Hollie Fernando

