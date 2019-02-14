Listen: Shay Lia Shares New EP 'Dangerous' In Full

French-Djboutian vocalist Shay Lia has shared her striking new EP 'Dangerous' in full.

The release has been long anticipated, with Shay Lia first grabbing attention through her association with Kaytranada.

Guesting on the producer's ’99.9%’ album, she kept back her most personal, most imposing ideas for her own work.

New EP 'Dangerous' is the climax of this process, a stunning piece of contemporary R&B that features the likes of Buddy and Kojey Radical.

BadBadNotGood work on the EP, while Shay Lia also resumes her creative partnership with Canadian producer Kaytranada.

Out now, you can check it out below.

