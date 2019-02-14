Listen: Shards - 'Unrest'

London experimental choir Shards have shared daring new piece 'Unrest'.

The London based collective is led by Kieran Brunt, an experienced vocalist, composer, and choir leader who wanted to try something different.

Shards aims to let the personality of each individual vocalist shine through, singing in unison while also celebrating different.

Debut album 'Find Sound' lands on August 30th through Erased Tapes, with Shards set to play London's Chats Palace on November 13th.

New piece 'Unrest' utilises short phrases, building up into something that moves with incredible velocity.

Kieran Brunt explains: “I wanted to condense the ideas of a repetitive dance track into something shorter and more dramatic; one that is always being propelled forwards. I made it shortly after the Trump 2016 election and wanted it to sound like young people who are angry and fed-up, almost to the point of being dangerous.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Oliver Chanarin

