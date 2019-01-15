Listen: Shana Cleveland - 'Face Of The Sun'

La Luz guitarist Shana Cleveland has shared evocative new solo track 'Face Of The Sun' - tune in now.

The guitarist kicked off work on a full solo project last year, with her full length 'Night of the Worm Moon' set to land on April 5th.

Out via Hardly Art, the songwriter has just shared a shimmering, twilight laden preview.

'Face Of The Sun' has a zero gravity feel, with her opaque blend of indie pop influences augmented by a slight country sheen.

A gorgeous, supple offering, 'Face Of The Sun' has that late night LA atmosphere, when the dark rises but the temperatures remain.

Tune in now.

