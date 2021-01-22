Listen: Seth King - '2020 got me feeling like'

Seth King offers his reflections on a tumultuous year with '2020 got me feeling like' - tune in now.

The new single is part of a broader project, one that finds the songwriter attempting to pick apart our current dystopia.

A year with no live shows and no festivals, 2020 felt - at times - like one long hangover from beginning to end.

'2020 got me feeling like' is "a song and hopefully a rally cry," says Seth, and he's set out a bold claim.

Rock meets pop, it's an unashamedly 'big' piece of songwriting, one that reaches out to the world.

He continues: "A collection of songs that solidify the thought that, now is the time to actually do something about the world’s current situation. It’s not happy or sad. It's a question, do you believe that you can do something to help the world? If so, don’t you think that now is the time to do it?"

The time is right for Seth King - tune in now.

