Listen: Savage Gary ft. Georgia - 'Nothing To Say'

Savage Gary links with Mercury nominee Georgia on new single 'Nothing To Say'.

The release is part of Speedy Wunderground's Quarantine Series, the London label's response to the challenges laid out by lockdown.

New single 'Nothing To Say' is produced by Dan Carey, with Savage Gary's sugar-rush electro pop set against contributions from Georgia.

A straight up banger, 'Nothing To Say' erupts out of the tracks, with its fizzing melodies blending into something truly remarkable.

Ultra immediate in its approach, there's a tropical edge to the sonics, a multi-coloured feast of creativity.

Georgia comments... "I love Savage Gary. I love Dan. When he sent me the initial beat it was so different and beautiful in its simplicity that the melody just came to me instantaneously. I put down the vocals in a couple hours and sent them to Dan.... next thing you know it sounds like this! FIRE."

Watch 'Nothing To Say' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.