Listen: Sara Diamond - 'Say My Name Again'

Montreal artist Sara Diamond has shared her new single 'Say My Name Again'.

The songwriter dips into some classic R&B sounds - think TLC, Destiny's Child - while adding a 2k21 spin.

Future-facing but with a classic feel, she uses music as a lens to filter her thoughts and emotions through.

'Say My Name Again' is out now, and it finds Sara Diamond exploring the lingering aftermath of a break up.

Delivered in a sweetly contagious way, the song is a nuanced depiction of love lost, and the simmering feelings that remain.

She explains: "I went through a messy breakup where it felt like my world was turned upside down. Our original intentions regarding the relationship went up in flames. We started off wanting to stay in each other’s lives and ended up at the opposite end, eliminating space for each other completely. This song is a final cry, literally pleading for a do over.”

Tune in now.

