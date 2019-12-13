Listen: Sami El-Enany + Dampé - 'Rabbit Hole' (ft. Orlando Weeks)

Sami El-Enany and Dampé have known each other for years, two artists whose friendship underpins their creative understanding.

The two interlock on new album 'Opix', a project whose slow-moving grace really encapsulates their beatific digitalism.

Out shortly - you can order it HERE - the record captures the cinematic feeling of modern classical composers, while remaining true to their electronic roots.

At times, it's an unbelievably beautiful listen, with Sami El-Enany and Dampé allowing their twin approaches to production to merge.

Album highlight 'Rabbit Hole' is a sumptuous listen, the interweaving electronics topped by guest vocals from none other than Orlando Weeks.

There's a real painterly touch to the composition, a highly suggestive example of electronic Pointillism that seems to envelope you in sound.

We've grabbed it before anyone else - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Diana Gradinaru

