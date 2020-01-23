Listen: Sam Wise - 'Loophole'

House of Pharaohs cohort Sam Wise has shared new single 'Loophole'.

The hotly tipped London artist melds trap beats with R&B leanings, with his solo material stamping out a resolute realm.

Kadiata returns to produce new single 'Loophole', and its smoky atmosphere underlines the songwriter's sparse aesthetic.

Part of his 'SYWY' project, it's a restrained, nuanced piece of music, gritty in its exploration of street-level beauty.

Delphino Productions work on the visual, with the line-traced animation sitting perfectly with the piercing sonics of 'Loophole'.

Tune in now.

