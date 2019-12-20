Listen: Sam Tompkins - 'Not So Grey'

Rising songwriter Sam Tompkins has shared his new single 'Not So Grey'.

The south coast artist has had a stellar year, with his five track EP 'From My Sleeve To The World' landing in October.

Matching pensive, emotional songwriting to the UK underground, Sam Tompkins worked alongside guests such as Jaykae.

New single 'Not So Grey' is a solo release in the truest sense, with the gliding treated-guitar recalling those recent Bibio cuts.

It's a sweet return, with the uplift in Sam Tompkins vocal re-affirming his innate optimism.

Tune in now.

