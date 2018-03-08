Listen: Saintseneca - 'Beast In The Garden'

Saintseneca wants to push things forward.

New album 'Pillar Of Na' arrives on August 31st, with the songwriter adapting the folk-rock template to say something fresh, something futuristic.

Sessions were, it seems, a joy, with 'Pillar Of Na' containing some of his most inspired work to date.

New song 'Beast In The Garden' is online now, with those sharply-defined melodies intersecting amid a folk-rock landscape.

There's an Eastern tinge to those folk drones, with Saintseneca's vocal surging into the dawn, adding upbeat layers to 'Beast In The Garden'.

"I wanted to use the idiom of folk-rock, or whatever you want to call it, and to try to do something that had never been done before," he explains. "To reach way back, echoing ancient folk melodies, tie that into punk rock, and then push it into the future. I told Mike Mogis I wanted Violent Femmes meets the new Blade Runner soundtrack. I'm looking for the intersection between Kendrick Lamar and The Fairport Convention."

Tune in now.

'Pillar Of Na' will be released on August 31st.

Photo Credit: Nick Fancher

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.