Listen: Saint Jude - 'Bodies Of Water'

Forest Hill producer Saint Jude has shared his new song 'Bodies Of Water'.

The producer is a new name with a deep roots in music, first picking up the trumpet before the age of 10.

Later immersing himself in club culture sounds, he became drawn to the more fragmented end of electronic production.

Names such as Mount Kimbie and Four Tet crop up when discussing his work, both in terms of Saint Jude's open-ended creativity and his emotional pull.

Out now, 'Bodies Of Water' is the perfect example of this, with the electronic undulations moving against his graceful vocal.

It's a song that really pulls you in, the shimmering reflections of light providing moments of stark beauty.

Tune in now.

