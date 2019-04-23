Listen: Sacred Paws - 'How Far'

Sacred Paws have learned to relax into one another.

The London-meets-Glasgow two-piece return this year, with their second album 'Run Around The Sun' landing via Rock Action on May 31st.

It's a confident, measured return, with the band pushing their afro-influenced DIY pop into some refreshing new directions.

Take twinkling, blissful new song 'How Far' - almost meditative in pace, it's rooted in that beautiful guitar line, but is unafraid to unfurl at its own pace.

Supremely charming, you can check out 'How Far' below.

Catch Sacred Paws at the following shows:

June

5 Rosyth Rosyth Library

7 Glasgow St. Luke’s

8 Nottingham Rough Trade

12 Leeds Headrow House

13 London Redon

14 Manchester YES (basement)

15 Edinburgh Dissection Room Summerhall

