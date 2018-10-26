Listen: Rudimental - 'Walk Alone' ft. Tom Walker

Rudimental are back in town.

The group notched up the biggest hit of the year so far, teaming up with Jess Glynne for their unstoppable 'These Days'.

Hitting North London's Alexandra Palace this weekend for two sold out shows, the band are also approaching the release of new album 'Toast To Our Differences'.

Out on January 25th, the record contains a plethora of collaborations, including the introduction of vocalist Tom Walker on 'Walk Alone'.

Typically brisk production, Rudimental manage to bring out another side of Tom Walker, re-connecting him with his club roots.

Will it match the success of 'These Days'? It seems like Rudimental are in a league of their own.

Tune in now.

