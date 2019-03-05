Listen: Royal Cinema - 'CHA-CHING'

Royal Cinema are all about embracing their imperfections.

The group - long time friends Johanna Cranitch, Isaac Carpenter and Sydney Wayser - have just released a slice of dancefloor-ready pulsing pop, with electronic undertones.

New single ‘CHA-CHING’ was produced by the band themselves, and as its the lyrics say: “The chorus on this thing it’s got a real nice ring.”

“’CHA-CHING’ is about owning your own ‘awesome’. We're living in a world ruled by social media and our own doubts and comparisons from those platforms,” the band explains. “We wanted to write a song about feeling empowered to be ourselves.

“A song about ‘feeling like a million bucks’ in our skin as we are today; a bit messy, less than ‘perfect’ but f***ing cool because we're proud to be our own unique weird!”

After years of pursuing their own solo projects and touring with acts like The Cranberries and Lorde, they've finally teamed up together to create their own brand of pop, with a debut EP set for release in early 2020.

Check out ‘CHA-CHING’ now.

- - -

Words: Lauren Dehollogne

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.