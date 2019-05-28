Listen: Roxy Girls - 'Trials And Tribulations'

Sunderland's Roxy Girls have shared new single 'Trials And Tribulations' - tune in now.

The band's intense post-punk style has sparked huge word of mouth hype, with a slew of key support slots across the country.

Signing to Moshi Moshi, the North East group intend to release their debut album ‘A Poverty Of Attention’ on September 6th.

New single 'Trials And Tribulations' is a fantastic lead offering, driven by those ultra-dry guitar lines, all sharp angles and savage twists.

Like an Escher sketching turned into a guitar track, 'Trials And Tribulations' is done and dusted in under three minutes, like some alien interpretation of the pop song.

Driven by Tom Hawick's vernacular fuelled vocal, it's a breezy ear-worm whose sharp edges will cling to your sub-conscious.

They comment: “Everyone knows how it feels to be a little lost or to be stuck in a seemingly inescapable rut. Trials and Tribulations does what it says on the tin really... We get bored when we're on our own and letting other people into our lives can rescue us from this impending insanity.”

Tune in now.

Catch Roxy Girls at the following shows:

June

5 Leeds Salemango Festival, Hyde Park Book Club

11 London The Social (For Huw Stephens)

19 Newcastle The Cumberland Arms

27 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

September

24 London Sebright Arms

Photo Credit: Andy Martin

